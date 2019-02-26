Mary Stella Rios Born January 27, 1931, went home to be with the Lord February 16, 2019. Loving mother of Ricky, Victor, Larry, Tammy Rios, Vera Fernandez, Laurie Nunn, Denny, Shawn Augustine. Join family and friends for viewing, Tues., Feb. 26, 2019 from 3 to 7 pm at Sunset Lawns Chapel of Chimes, 4701 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95838. Homegoing Celebration, Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Zion Church in Jesus Christ, 3723 Altos Ave., Sac, CA 95838.
Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes
4701 Marysville Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95838
(916) 256-2659
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 26, 2019