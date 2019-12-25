Mary Stevens, age 87, passed peacefully on June 4, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Robert Stevens. Loving mother of Mary, Daniel, Patricia, Kevin, Robert, and Brian. Caring sister of Cóilín, the late Johnnie, Barbara, Sr. Ann Bernadette, Kateen, Stephen and Ann. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mary was born in Carraroe, County Galway, Ireland on October 12, 1931. Daughter to Mary (McDonagh) and Patrick Griffin. She moved to Sacramento, California after marrying Kenneth in Boston, Massachusetts. Her passion was caring for children. Mary operated her own licensed daycare for 23 years in Rancho Cordova. She did volunteer work for her church, St. John Vianney. Burial Northern California Veteran Cemetery, Igo.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 25, 2019