On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Mary Tsuneko Imamoto, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 97. Mary was born on November 16, 1922, in Loomis, CA, to Sennosuke and Mume Minakata. She grew up in Loomis and helped with the family farm until her family was uprooted because of the internment of Japanese Americans during WWII. During the internment period, she married Gary Susumu Imamoto. They had two daughters and three sons. The essence of Mary's spirit was her kindness, gentleness, positive outlook, and ability to forgive. She held no grudges for what happened to the Japanese Americans during WWII. Instead, she focused on the positives such as seeing other parts of the US, bonding with her friends, and learning to sew while in the internment camps. Mary greatly loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandson. She was a dedicated mother who ensured that her family was well cared for. She welcomed all family, friends, and acquaintances with a cheery smile and made them feel at home. She was well acknowledged for her "green thumb" and worked diligently on her beautiful flower and bountiful vegetable gardens every year. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, sons, Stan and Glenn, daughter Linda Sue, sister, Shigeyo Mitsui, brothers, George and Calvin Minakata, and son-in-law, Tom Matsumoto. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Matsumoto, son, Bill Imamoto (Molly Acton), sister, Susie Arima, and grandchildren, Sandi Matsumoto, Grant Matsumoto (Naomi Kawabata), Kelsey Imamoto, Brooke Imamoto, and great grandson, Tai Tredennick. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, no public memorial service will be held. Mary's immediate family will gather for a graveside service at the Newcastle Cemetery. Donations may be made to Yolo Hospice, 1909 Galileo Ct., Davis, CA 95618.



