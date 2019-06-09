Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Virginia May. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Mount Zion #2 Baptist Church 113 California Plant Road Dubach , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Virgina May, died peacefully in her home in Ruston, Louisiana on Monday, June 3, 2019. Born in 1927 in Simsboro, LA. Virginia attended Grambling College. She and her family lived in Sacramento, California for 42 years prior to moving back to Ruston in 1992. In Sacramento, she was a devoted member of New Hope Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor A. Paul Jones. She leaves behind a loving husband of 72 years, Arthur H May, Sr., three daughters, Doris Jackson, Earmie Jean Carter (Harold) and Brenda Cager (Bruce). She was preceded in death by a son Arthur H. May, Jr. and son-in-law Nokomis Jackson. In addition, she is survived by 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren along with 2 sisters and a host of other caring relatives and friends. Virginia's Celebration of Life Services will be held on June 13, 2019 at Mount Zion #2 Baptist Church, 113 California Plant Road, Dubach, Louisiana, 71235

