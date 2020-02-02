Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Virginia Ortiz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Virginia Ortiz age 68 passed away surrounded by family on January 16, 2020 in Sacramento Ca after a long illness. Virginia was born to the late Michael Tetuan and Bibiana Andrea Tetuan of Kansas on September 4, 1951. She is survived by her husband Joe T Ortiz, eldest son Joseph A Ortiz (Julie), youngest son Jaime V Ortiz (Christina), and loving Grandson Jaime J Ortiz, as well as many other friends and family members. Virginia grew up in Topeka and graduated from Topeka High school where she met her husband Joe. Virginia shared over 48 years of her life with her husband whose life together was spent over six different states before settling in Elk Grove Ca. Virginia spent 25 years working for the Elk Grove Unified School district until 2018, when she retired. She and her husband enjoyed spending time traveling, visiting family and friends, vacationing on cruises and visiting other countries. Virginia and Joe lived in Elk Grove from 1990 to 2020 and were active in their community and were part of many parent groups with the school district as well as football activities. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church 9539 Racquet CT, Elk Grove, CA 95758. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions in Virginias name to her Grandson's elementary class at Jesse Baker Elementary, Room 11, 8850 Southside Ave, Elk Grove, Ca 95624. She was an amazing woman with a huge heart and a kind soul, she will be forever missed. Please join us at the celebration of her life.

Mary Virginia Ortiz age 68 passed away surrounded by family on January 16, 2020 in Sacramento Ca after a long illness. Virginia was born to the late Michael Tetuan and Bibiana Andrea Tetuan of Kansas on September 4, 1951. She is survived by her husband Joe T Ortiz, eldest son Joseph A Ortiz (Julie), youngest son Jaime V Ortiz (Christina), and loving Grandson Jaime J Ortiz, as well as many other friends and family members. Virginia grew up in Topeka and graduated from Topeka High school where she met her husband Joe. Virginia shared over 48 years of her life with her husband whose life together was spent over six different states before settling in Elk Grove Ca. Virginia spent 25 years working for the Elk Grove Unified School district until 2018, when she retired. She and her husband enjoyed spending time traveling, visiting family and friends, vacationing on cruises and visiting other countries. Virginia and Joe lived in Elk Grove from 1990 to 2020 and were active in their community and were part of many parent groups with the school district as well as football activities. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church 9539 Racquet CT, Elk Grove, CA 95758. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions in Virginias name to her Grandson's elementary class at Jesse Baker Elementary, Room 11, 8850 Southside Ave, Elk Grove, Ca 95624. She was an amazing woman with a huge heart and a kind soul, she will be forever missed. Please join us at the celebration of her life. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close