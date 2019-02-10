Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Virginia Whalen (Larvick) passed peacefully on February 2, 2019 with family by her side. Mary is lovingly survived by her four children, Shawn Whalen (Kristina); Tim Whalen (Jill), Sheridan Miyamoto (Mark), Bridget Hunnicutt (Doug); loving companion Frank Pajerski; sister Dorothy "Dolly" Barnes and stepbrother, Tim Neff. She is cherished "Grand Mary" to seven grandchildren, Drew (32), Walker (14), Mary (14), Finnigan (13), Akio (12), Liam (7) and Bowynn (5). She is preceded in death by mother, Veronica (Larvick) Neff and father, Elvin "Al" Larvick, brother, Chris Larvick and stepfather Byron "Pat" Neff and stepsister Peggy Neff. Mary was born in San Francisco on May 5, 1941. She attended St. Matthew Elementary School in San Mateo and is an alumna of Notre Dame High School (1959) and Notre Dame de Namur College where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music in 1963 and her teaching credential in 1982. After many moves to different states (Washington, Maryland, Kentucky, Utah, and Texas), Mary and children returned to San Mateo where she earned an MBA from Golden Gate University and taught music at The Carey School. In 1986, she moved to Sacramento where she was warmly welcomed by lifelong friend Patty Koewler and family. Over the years she developed rich and diverse groups of dear friends with shared interests in music, books, theater, tennis, golf, and Tai Chi. She earned a Masters in Education from California State University Sacramento, worked as a principal at St. John the Evangelist in Carmichael, and as a teacher at White Rock Elementary in Rancho Cordova for 20 years. Her work life was dedicated to educating and enriching the lives of countless children. Mary was an accomplished classical pianist. She shared her gift by teaching others, playing at nursing homes, Nordstrom, Max's Opera Caf‚, and by serving as accompanist for church services, plays and recitals throughout her life. She delighted in the many concerts and travels she was fortunate to experience with her partner, Frank. She was an active and dedicated member of the St. Ignatius Parish and a blessed presence in a circle of lifelong friends. Mary lovingly raised four children while working and obtaining multiple advanced degrees. She helped each of her children to develop their strengths and ensured they were able to access opportunities to grow and achieve their goals. She offered friendship, guidance and support to not only her large and close circle of friends, but to all who she encountered. Stories abound of caretaking activities, gifts of time and help, and special prayers that Mary bestowed on everyone with whom she interacted, especially those in need. Friends are welcome to attend a Mass at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 3235 Arden Way in Sacramento, on Monday, February 18th at 11 a.m. She will be interred the following day at St. John's Cemetery in San Mateo with a small family gathering. Remembrances in her honor may be made by extending kindness to someone in need.

500 Westlake Avenue

Daly City , CA 94014

