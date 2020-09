Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Webb, 56, passed away at home on September 17, 2020. Adoring mother to Jake and Courtney Muro. Loving wife to Mark Muro. She had a big heart. She will be remembered for the kindness, empathy and love that she gave to her family, friends, strangers, and animals. Rest in peace gentle soul.



