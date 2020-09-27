1/1
Maryellen R. Weber
May 1, 1926 - September 16, 2020
Maryellen Weber passed away in Sacramento on September 16, 2020 at the age of 94 after a brief battle with multiple myeloma. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Hale, her son-in-law Richard Hale, and her grandchildren, Christopher Allan Hale and Jenna Marie Hale. Maryellen was a native Californian and a proud alumna of UC Berkeley. She had a career that spanned numerous high level administrative assistant positions, including being the lead assistant to Congressman John Allen Jr. from California's 7th District. After marriage, she devoted herself to being a full-time homemaker and mother. She adored her grandchildren, loved to travel, and generously took her family on several amazing trips abroad. Charitable work was extremely important to her and she was a 40+ year volunteer with The Casa Garden Restaurant which benefits The Sacramento Children's Home. She was a true lady and was eloquent, graceful, and beautiful to the very end. A private burial will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery on September 26, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Sacramento Children's Home at 2750 Sutterville Road, Sacramento, CA 95820 or at www.kidshome.org. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons, a guestbook can be found on their website.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
