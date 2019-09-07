Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maryjo Callahan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



On the evening of August 30, 2019, Maryjo Callahan passed away at the UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center in San Francisco. She had been battling pancreatic cancer for eight months. Maryjo was a loving, patient and kind wife to Bob for 34 years. In their time together they raised their son, Joey. Maryjo instilled in him the virtues of humor, intelligence, kindness and independence of spirit that she valued. Maryjo and Bob shared a passion for travel, touring the US and visiting Canada, Europe, New Zealand and Australia. Maryjo also had a deep affection for dogs, especially her Australian Shepherds Addie, Bitz and Louie. She was a member of the Chico Dog Fanciers and delighted in participating in Fly Ball Competitions with other members of the club. For 32 years, Maryjo was an elementary school teacher, first at Murdock School in Willows and later at Emma Wilson Elementary in Chico. School administrators saw her as a teaching whirlwind - a force of nature guided by zeal, intelligence and dedication that could neither be contained or controlled. Her students knew her as an empathetic, passionate, creative teacher who charmed them with imaginative learning experiences. Maryjo dedicated herself to literacy education. She earned a Master's Degree in reading education at CSU, Chico. In her work with the California Writing Project she shared her expertise in literacy education with colleagues throughout the North State. Maryjo was a devoted friend. Her impish quick-witted humor, aura of sincere acceptance, and loving spirit drew people to her. Her brothers, Fred and Mike, were the first to discover that her affection for others was boundless. Maryjo's strength and endurance were astounding. She came into the world in 1955 as a two pound, two ounce premature baby and thrived. During her life she fought off eye pathologies, thyroid cancer and multiple sclerosis. None of these problems stopped her or dampened her optimistic approach to life. A staunch Beatles fan, Maryjo sincerely believed that "All you need is love..." A Celebration of Life for Maryjo will be held on October 5, 11:00 AM, at the Masonic Family Center 1110 W East Avenue in Chico. Contributions in memory of Maryjo can be made to UCSF at: https://giving.ucsf.edu/honor-memorial

