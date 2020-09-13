1/1
Masahiro Nakajo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Masahiro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Masahiro 'Mas' Nakajo born in Los Angeles passed away at 93 of natural causes at home in Sacramento on September 5, 2020 where he was surrounded by loved ones. Mas is survived by his wife, Hide; three daughters Linda (Dean), Susan (Gregg), and Sharon (Chris). He is survived by six grandchildren; Terra (Kurtis), Blake (Jennifer), Devin, Jordan, Taeryn and Jolie and three great grandchildren Connor, Milania and Sage. Mas is also survived by his sister Masako Yamahiro of Los Angeles. He was known for his sharp mind; this was even acknowledged by his doctors up until the end. Mas was an avid SF Giants fan and loved bowling (He bowled all the way until the age of 90). Mas loved to fish and he knew where all the good fishing spots were. Mas always looked forward to his annual trip to Las Vegas to attend the Manzanar Japanese Internment Camp Reunion and was the lucky winner at the casino. He will forever be remembered for his warm smile and his unyielding love for family and friends. A celebration of life will be held in May 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved