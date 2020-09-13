Masahiro Nakajo

Masahiro 'Mas' Nakajo born in Los Angeles passed away at 93 of natural causes at home in Sacramento on September 5, 2020 where he was surrounded by loved ones. Mas is survived by his wife, Hide; three daughters Linda (Dean), Susan (Gregg), and Sharon (Chris). He is survived by six grandchildren; Terra (Kurtis), Blake (Jennifer), Devin, Jordan, Taeryn and Jolie and three great grandchildren Connor, Milania and Sage. Mas is also survived by his sister Masako Yamahiro of Los Angeles. He was known for his sharp mind; this was even acknowledged by his doctors up until the end. Mas was an avid SF Giants fan and loved bowling (He bowled all the way until the age of 90). Mas loved to fish and he knew where all the good fishing spots were. Mas always looked forward to his annual trip to Las Vegas to attend the Manzanar Japanese Internment Camp Reunion and was the lucky winner at the casino. He will forever be remembered for his warm smile and his unyielding love for family and friends. A celebration of life will be held in May 2021.



