Masako Marsh, age 86, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020. She was born in 1933 in Yukuhashi, Japan to Takanori and Setsuyo Matsushita. As a young adult, Masako studied Catholicism and considered becoming a nun. She eventually learned English and gained employment at Ashiya and Hakata Air Bases. She worked as a housemaid, cook, and kindergarten teacher assistant. She met Kyle Marsh on base in 1957 and started dating him in 1964 when she became enamored with his red 1964 Mustang (a rarity in Japan). They married in Fukuoka, Japan on June 25, 1969. Soon thereafter, while Kyle was based overseas, Masako moved to the United States with an energetic (and sometimes mischievous) toddler. Her new home was in a small hamlet nestled in the hills of Western Pennsylvania near in-laws whom she had never met before. A few years later, their next tour took them to Arizona, where Masako became a U.S. Citizen. They eventually settled in California after Kyle retired from the Air Force in 1973. Masako worked as a seamstress, housekeeper, nursery (plant) producer, and eventually retired from Target Distribution in 1994. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and hosting backyard barbeques. Every visitor was offered fruit from her lemon, tangerine, grapefruit or pear trees, or food to take home after attending one of her dinner parties. She was a feisty, brave, resilient woman who will be remembered as reserved, sweet, and polite. She was very proud of her grandsons and encouraged them to pursue their education, not get girlfriends right away, and grow up to be fine, young men. Masako is survived by her husband, Kyle, daughter Juri Marsh Roberts (Daniel), grandsons Joseph, Richie and Ken Roberts, sisters Kimiko Matsuoka (Kosuke), Sayoko Ando (Shigetaka), Itsuko Matsutani and Mutsuko Ishii along with numerous nieces and nephews. Masako was preceded in death by her parents Takanori and Setsuyo Matsushita, brothers Tsutomu and Yutaka Matsushita and sister Eiko Hatada. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Service for Masako will be held privately. Masako will be interred at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, Sacramento, CA.



