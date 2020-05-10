Masuto Fujii passed away on April 28 at the age of 95. Masuto was born on August 3,1924 to Riyuye and Moto Fujii in Seattle, WA. The family moved to Sacramento where they owned a dime store until they were interned at the Tule Lake relocation center during WWII. Masuto was drafted into the Army and served as a linguist for the 442nd Military Intelligence Service. After the war, he attended DePaul University in Chicago, returned to California and graduated from UC Berkeley with a BS in Accounting. He settled in Sacramento where he served as an accountant and prepared taxes for family and friends. In 1958, Masuto married the love of his life, Nancy Tashiro. They were married for 56 years and had four children. He bowled many years in Sacramento Nisei Bowling Association leagues, golfed with the Rojin Golf Club and enjoyed being with his family, smoking his pipe and watching horse racing. He was a member of the Bocho Doshi Kai and VFW Post 8985. In 2010, Masuto was awarded the highest civilian award, the Congressional Gold Medal. Masuto is survived by his brother Mort (Marianne), sister-in-law Grace, his children, Jerry (Denise), Leslie, Diane and Brent (Eva), his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Zackery (Cassandra and Doyle), Seth (Angelica and Jeremiah), Wesley, LiLi and Emi, who lovingly called him Grandpa Fujii Apple. He is preceded in death by his spouse Nancy, siblings Bunya, Tsugiye, Harry, Bill, Fred and Masaye. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please raise a cup of hot coffee with a dash of PET milk and sugar and say a toast to Masuto.



