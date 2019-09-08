Matt J. Puliz passed away Aug. 26 in Reno, Nevada. Matt was born in Sacramento April 19, 1923. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann, son Paul, parents Matt and Katie and friend Agnes Udovich. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Mann (Mike) of Reno, 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Matt was a veteran of WWII, a member of the Southside Club and the American Slavic Club. A viewing will be held Sept. 11th from 5-7pm at George Klump Chapel of Flowers 2691 Riverside Blvd. A service will be held Sept. 12th at 11am at St Mary's Cemetery 6700 21st Ave.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 8, 2019