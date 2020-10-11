1/1
Matthew Allen Ravera
1968 - 2020
Matthew Allen Ravera
October 2, 2020
Sacramento, California - Matthew Allen Ravera died on October 2, 2020, in Sacramento CA. He was 52.
Matthew was born June 7, 1968 in Sacramento. He was sophomore class president, wrestled and played soccer for Encina High, class of 1986. Matthew went on to attend California State University Sacramento and graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. He enjoyed writing many articles for the Sac State Hornet newspaper.
He is survived by his father John Ravera, mother Dianne Murden (Jim), brothers Michael (Jennifer) and Mark (Maria) and niece Madeline.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, October 12. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, A Celebration of Life will be held when conditions allow. Please contact markravera510@gmail.com for more information.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
