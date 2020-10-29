1/1
Matthew Erickson
1964 - 2020
Matthew Erickson
August 24, 1964 - October 4, 2020
Sacramento, California - On Sunday, Oct 4, 2020, Matthew Eric Erickson passed peacefully at the age of 56. He was born on Aug 24, 1964 to Bob and Elaine Erickson. Matt was preceded in death by his mother, L. Elaine Erickson. He is survived by his father, Robert Erickson, siblings, Michelle (Kevin), Lisa (Tony), Robb (Bethany), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins. Matt grew up in Loomis and attended Del Oro HS where he played football. Matt was a thrill seeker, loved snow / water skiing, riding motorcycles and ATVs on family trips to Death Valley, Pismo Beach or wherever the motorhome could go. A memorial service will be held Nov 6th at 11 am at Destiny Church in Rocklin (6900 Destiny Drive), lunch is served and all Covid guidelines will be adhered to.


Published in & from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Destiny Church
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 26, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Matthew Erickson. May the God of comfort give you strength and help you to cope with your loss.
(Psalm 38:18)
N. Stewart
October 26, 2020
Have my deepest sympathies.You And Your Family.Are In Our Prayers.God Bless.
