Matthew Erickson

August 24, 1964 - October 4, 2020

Sacramento, California - On Sunday, Oct 4, 2020, Matthew Eric Erickson passed peacefully at the age of 56. He was born on Aug 24, 1964 to Bob and Elaine Erickson. Matt was preceded in death by his mother, L. Elaine Erickson. He is survived by his father, Robert Erickson, siblings, Michelle (Kevin), Lisa (Tony), Robb (Bethany), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins. Matt grew up in Loomis and attended Del Oro HS where he played football. Matt was a thrill seeker, loved snow / water skiing, riding motorcycles and ATVs on family trips to Death Valley, Pismo Beach or wherever the motorhome could go. A memorial service will be held Nov 6th at 11 am at Destiny Church in Rocklin (6900 Destiny Drive), lunch is served and all Covid guidelines will be adhered to.





