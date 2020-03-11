Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew J. "Matt" Goorabian. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness to announce that Matt passed away in Sacramento on March 1, 2020 Matt was born, raised and worked in Sacramento. He was very popular with all that knew him because of his great personality, wit and kindness not to mention his good looks! Matt graduated from Sacramento High School and attended Sacramento Junior College (as it was called back then,) He served two years in the Navy and was always proud of that. After the Navy he continued with his talent of music. He was a professional drummer and singer. He sang just like Frank Sinatra, to the point that he was often called Frankie. Matt travelled the country in the Big Band era. He was sensational, having backed up Billie Holiday and later fund raisers for Rio Americana and Loretto High schools and others. While still a young man Matt became a Broker in Real Estate. He first went to work with Artz and Cook close to 55 years ago. He moved on to having his own companies where he was involved in several developments. Later he owned Condo Marketing Service where he had many agents who were mesmerized by him. After retiring he continued to help his wife, Judy Greene Goorabian with her real estate. In fact that's how she met him by going to work in his company after just getting her license. They had an incredible marriage for over 40 years. Judy would say "he's the core of my life". They loved to entertain and travelled extensively. Matt also showed unbelievable courage with many health issues. He had such a zest for life that friends called him the Energizer Bunny. And the Doctors at Sutter Hospital called him their medical miracle. He always pulled through medical issues and when predictions were dire he would recover fully to his old self. He also tolerated ten years of Dialysis because he wanted to continue living his life Further, He was an avid tennis player playing competitive singles into his 80's. He received a gold medal in San Jose during a senior's competition. Matt was a long time member of Rio Del Oro until now. He also appreciated fine art and did a few oil paintings himself. He was born to Matthew and Nellie Goorabian. Matt was the youngest of seven siblings. With who are all deceased, they were Mary Garabedian, George Goorabian, Margaret Carrillo, Harry Goorabian . Monty Goorabian and Gloria Shepherd. He also was pre deceased by his grand son Matthew Goorabian He is survived by his loving wife, Judy and five children, Glen (Marci), Ken (Bonnie) George, Chris and Davina. He is also survived by his caring niece, Sandra Verlinde, the daughter of Mary Garabedian who lived to be 103. He leaves five grandchildren: Chris, Melissa, Nick, Justin and Tabitha along with several nieces and nephews and two great grand children. A private prayer service will be held at East Lawn. A Celebration of Life will be at the Dante Club on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 2-5 pm 2330 Fair Oaks Blvd. Sacramento 95825 If you wish, donations may be made to the SPCA or to .

