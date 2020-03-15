Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Jon Mulcahy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew Jon Mulcahy announces his passing unexpectedly on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 41. He was born on July 21, 1978 in Sacramento, CA and raised in Wilton, CA. Matt was preceded in death by his father J. Mike Mulcahy of Galt, CA and his brother Michael T. Mulcahy of Folsom, CA. He leaves behind his loving wife Laura of Acampo, CA and their two small children, daughter Morgan and son Ryan. Matt is also survived by his mother Jeanne Mulcahy of Galt, CA, his sister Kelly Mulcahy of Sacramento, CA and his in-laws Ron and Susan Heberle of Lodi, CA as well as several brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Matt graduated from Elk Grove High School and California State University, Sacramento with a degree in Environmental Science and worked in that field his entire career, most recently with AT&T Corporation. He loved boating and water skiing, snow skiing, baseball, music, BBQing with friends and family and especially spending time with his wife and children. Matt had such a quick wit and was a loving husband and adoring father. He also loved telling his infamous "Dad" jokes. His little family completed his heart and brought him endless joy and love. His friendships were many, lasting and life-affirming. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 11AM, at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, 800 Woodbridge Rd. E, Woodbridge, CA 95258. Matt will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends and we are all so grateful and blessed to have had him in our lives. May God bless you Matt and keep you in His loving arms. In honor of Matt, a memorial contribution may be sent directly to "The Morgan and Ryan Mulcahy Education Fund" at The Bank of Stockton, 120 W. Walnut St., Lodi, CA 95240

