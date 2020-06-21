VanCleave, Maureen M --- Maureen was born December 8, 1931, In Los Angeles, CA and passed away May 24, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. She had resided in the Sacramento area most of her life preceded in death by her husband W. D. "Van" in 2019. Maureen has been a parishioner at St. Joseph Parish and volunteered with the mobile mall in Clarksburg for many years, involved in RV Clubs, enjoyed card games, a part time interior decorator and a real estate agent for 8 years, enjoyed bowling and loved dancing with husband "Van". She is survived by her children, Andrea DiMaggio (Lino Soto) and Steve (Kelly), grandchildren Dominic DiMaggio (Kate) and Dana Flores (Gilbert), and great grandchildren, Lily, Hailey and Elijah Flores, and Damian DiMaggio. Recitation of the Rosary is Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 9:30 AM with Mass at 10 Am both at St. Mary Funeral Center Chapel followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery.



