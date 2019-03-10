Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice H. Oppenheim. View Sign

Maurice H. Oppenheim died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Eskaton Roseville, California. Born on July 10, 1932, Maurice was a proud member of the Connellsville High School Class of 1950. After receiving a BA with high distinction from University of Michigan, Maury served in the Unites States Army from 1954 - 1956. Maury loved being a lawyer and received his J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School in 1959. He served as a Deputy District Attorney in Los Angeles County from 1960 - 1993 and, because of his deep knowledge and reputation, was tapped to work on the Joint Legislative Committee for Revision of the Penal Code from 1970-1978. Maurice was known for his quick wit and sense of humor, which he brought to his first and only run for Los Angeles Municipal Court Judge. Maurice and his wife Patricia Gordon Payne Oppenheim ran under the banner "Vote for Oppenheim" giving voters a chance to vote for Office #1 (his wife) or Office #2 (her husband). Maurice is survived by Patricia, to whom he was forever devoted. Together they traveled the world leaving few stones unturned. Maurice is also survived by his nieces, Wendy Gordon Hobbs, and Deborah and Shoshanah Oppenheim. Please join the family for a remembrance of Maurice on March 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Timbers at the Lodge Sun City, 7050 Del Webb Blvd. Roseville, CA 95747. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CASA of Los Angeles at

