2019) Maruice (a.k.a Moe) was a Native of Sacramento, California born July 28th 1969. Preceded in death by his parents James A. and Kathryn P. Hernandez and his niece, Megan A. Hernandez. He is survived by his sisters, Mary K. Hernandez and Anne M. Braud; as well as his Brother-In-Law Raymie J. Braud. He is also survived by his nieces Jenice K. and Leighann M. Hernandez and his nephew Patrick E. Hernandez; as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He journeyed into the Summerlands, June 16th 2019, at the age of 49. Maurice wouldn't want tears; he'd want beers (and spirits) to celebrate his life's journey. Maurice: Merry Meet, So Sad To Part But Merry Meet Again.

