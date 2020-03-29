Mavis Bullock passed away in her home in Sacramento on March 21, 2020 due to heart failure. She was born in North Carolina on April 26, 1935. After high school she joined the Air Force and was trained as a photographer. Later she completed her BS degree in accounting and opened her own accounting business. She moved to Sacramento to continue her business and partnered with Mike Walker to create a successful lumber business "Walker Lumber". Throughout her life she had a passion for reading creating her own library containing thousands of books. When not reading, she was out flying her airplane, on the river in her yacht or on the road on her motorcycle. Always taking time to play with her beloved dog, Penn who was forever by her side Her zest for life was expressed with a beautiful smile for everyone. She will be missed by all who entered her life. There will be no memorial service at this time.

