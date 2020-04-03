Max Edmond Hall, age 87 of Carmichael, California passed peacefully on March 28, 2020 of natural causes. Born on March 26, 1933 in Salt Lake City Utah, son of Hebert Harrison Hall and Henrietta Carlisle Hall. Max was the youngest of 8 siblings. He loved his Country and was a US Army Veteran who served during the Korean War. He became a Master Mason and Contractor for over 50 years, relocating to California in 1967 to begin work on Cal Expo, the Sunrise Mall and his work can been seen and admired throughout all the Sacramento area. He is survived by his wife Aldine Escara Hall, 91, of Carmichael, CA, 10 children, 21 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He loved the great outdoors, was a friend to all, bestowed upon us his strong work ethic and most of all, to love our Savior, Jesus Christ. Until we meet again......
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 3, 2020