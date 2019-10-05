Our loving Maxine Wright crossed over into heaven on October 2 2019 leaving behind Veronica, Caston, Christopher, Charles, Denise, Patricia, Akin, Andrew, Akeeme, Shakeema Gayann, Olanrewaju, other close relatives and friends. We will celebrate her life on Saturday October 19, 2019 at Busch Funeral Home, Cleveland Ohio followed by a private service. Maxine will forever be in our hearts and we will never stop loving her. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 5, 2019