DOB 12-08-1938 in Bakersfield, CA. Death 02-01-2020 at her home in Citrus Heights, CA at 81 years old. Daughter to Ethel and Cyrill Gillaspy. Sister to Barbara Vernon and Carrie Williams. Her eldest son Sam Keller passed in 2005. Survived by Sons Mark Hughes, David Keller and Daughter Kathy Karrasch. Grandkids Justin, Madeline, Michael, Chelsea, Amanda, Meliah, Daniel, CJ, Kelsey, Connor and Kyle. Service 02-06-2020 1:30pm at Lambert Funeral Home. Burial to follow 3pm at Newcastle Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 6, 2020