May Arai was born on September 18, 1918 and passed away on August 18, 2019. She was 100 years old. A proud Sacramento native, she was well-known as a kind hearted and generous woman. Growing up, she would fondly refer to the State Capitol lawn as her "playground." After graduating Sacramento High School and attending Sacramento City Junior College, she transferred to the University of California, Berkeley. She graduated with a degree in Economics in 1941. When the U.S. entered World War II, May and her family were sent to the Tule Lake Internment Camp. During this time, she taught in the camp's elementary school. Throughout this experience, along with living through the Great Depression, she never lost her resilience and gentle spirit. In 1950, she married Dr. Harold Arai and eventually settled in the Bay Area. However, when her parents needed her to manage the business end of the plant nursery, (Lemon Hill Nursery), she, Harold and their kids Jan and Randy moved back to Sacramento. Always a team player, she even drove the delivery truck to various nurseries in northern California! As a life long member of the Sacramento Buddhist Church, she taught Sunday School, (Dharma School), for over 40 years. In addition, because of her love of music, she played the church organ for various events and also gave organ lessons to the young people in the church. May will lovingly be remembered by her two children, Jan and Randy and their spouses, her four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. To honor May's memory, the family will be holding a memorial service on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:00 at the Sacramento Buddhist Church on Riverside Blvd.

