May Fong Lee passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family in Sacramento on April 11, 2019 at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years Philip Lung Gan Lee. She is survived by son Barry Lee, daughter-in-law May Linn (Ong) Lee, daughter Lily Hudson, grandchildren Bryant Lee, Michelle Lee, Adrienne (Lee) Ung, grandson-in-law Leng Ung, Michael Hudson, Sarah (Hudson) Wiltbank, grandson-in-law Devin Wiltbank, great-granddaughter Kayla Wiltbank, and many other relatives. May was preceded in death by her father Woo Ging Fong and her mother May Hing Chin Fong. May was born in Toishan Province, China in 1925 and immigrated to the United States in 1945. May was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was an excellent cook and loved preparing her delicious Chinese dishes and soups for family and friends. She was also an accomplished gardener and loved raising her own vegetables. The family invites you to come pay your respects to May. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5th from 1 PM to 4 PM at Harry A. Nauman and Son at 4041 Freeport Blvd. The memorial service will be held on Monday, May 6th at 11 AM with the burial to follow immediately at East Lawn Memorial Park at 43rd Street and Folsom Blvd. The family would like to thank all of their family and friends for their loving care and support during this difficult time.

