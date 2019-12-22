On Dec 5, 2019 May Valunas, (88) loving wife of the late John B. Valunas Jr. passed away peacefully with family by her side. She is survived by her 2 children, 6 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many relatives and friends. May resided in CA with her daughter and will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Bay Pines National Cemetery in Bay Pines, FL. A graveside service is tentatively scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11 AM. Since May's family and friends are located across CA, MD and FL, you are welcome to share a memory or photo with others who knew and loved her at: greenvalleymortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to send a donation to your local Salvation Army, who many years ago gave May her first doll.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019