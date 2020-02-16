Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maynard Dale Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday, February 10, 2020, Maynard Dale Nelson, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 97. Maynard was born on August 29, 1922 in Lake Crystal, MN to Wilbur and Bernice (Warren) Nelson. A member of the greatest generation, he grew up during the Great Depression and served in the US Army Air Corp during WWII as a B-24 pilot earning the Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross. After the war, he graduated from UC Berkeley in 1948 and married Franque Lou (Mattoon) Nelson the same year. They settled in Sacramento in 1949 and were married for 72 years. A generous and faithful man, Maynard dedicated his life to God, his family, and service to his community, volunteering at Arcade Church, Rotary Club, the Sherriff Department, the Aerospace Museum of California, and numerous other civic and political organizations. In 1982 he served as President of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce where he formed a committee that eventually helped bring the Kings NBA basketball team to Sacramento. He enjoyed time with his family, horseback riding, game night, and piloting his 1940's era Stearman biplane. Maynard was preceded in death by his father Wilbur, mother Bernice, and brothers Warren, Ronald, Robert, Russell, and Lyle. He is survived by his wife Franque, his six children, Dianne Germond, Cindy Nelson, Sandy Senter (Tom), Martha Karanopoulos (Jon), Andrea Nelson, and Stuart Nelson (Maureen), his sister Marian Nelson, ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. To honor his life, a memorial service will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, February 18th, at Arcade Church, 3927 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA.

On Monday, February 10, 2020, Maynard Dale Nelson, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 97. Maynard was born on August 29, 1922 in Lake Crystal, MN to Wilbur and Bernice (Warren) Nelson. A member of the greatest generation, he grew up during the Great Depression and served in the US Army Air Corp during WWII as a B-24 pilot earning the Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross. After the war, he graduated from UC Berkeley in 1948 and married Franque Lou (Mattoon) Nelson the same year. They settled in Sacramento in 1949 and were married for 72 years. A generous and faithful man, Maynard dedicated his life to God, his family, and service to his community, volunteering at Arcade Church, Rotary Club, the Sherriff Department, the Aerospace Museum of California, and numerous other civic and political organizations. In 1982 he served as President of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce where he formed a committee that eventually helped bring the Kings NBA basketball team to Sacramento. He enjoyed time with his family, horseback riding, game night, and piloting his 1940's era Stearman biplane. Maynard was preceded in death by his father Wilbur, mother Bernice, and brothers Warren, Ronald, Robert, Russell, and Lyle. He is survived by his wife Franque, his six children, Dianne Germond, Cindy Nelson, Sandy Senter (Tom), Martha Karanopoulos (Jon), Andrea Nelson, and Stuart Nelson (Maureen), his sister Marian Nelson, ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. To honor his life, a memorial service will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, February 18th, at Arcade Church, 3927 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close