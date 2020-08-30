On Saturday, August 15, 2020, Maynard (Pete) Whitehead passed away from complications of a stroke. Pete was born in Bloomington, NE on March 5th, 1928. He was drafted into the Army and served during World War II as well as the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Upon retiring, he packed up his family and moved to Sacramento. Pete was preceded in death by his parents Mae and Alvin and five siblings; Charledene, Daphna, Beverly, Donna and Sandy. He is survived by his children Kendra Murray, Sharon Clifton (Gary), Alicia Cleveland and Jeff Whitehead, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, 1 sister and 2 brothers. Private services will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon in September. For more on Pete's life, and to add your memory of Pete, please visit www.mountvernonmemorialpark.com