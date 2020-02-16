Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meg Irene Brimlow. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Early in the morning of January 27, 2020, Meg Brimlow died in her home after a brief illness, warmly attended by loving friends as well as her faithful "Rosie," a sweet cocker spaniel, and "Kitty," a tabby. British to the core, this strong-minded, vivacious and exceedingly bright person was a star central to a large and diverse assortment of friends drawn into her orbit by a form of "Megnatism," a unique blending of high-intensity zest for life peppered with matchless insights from a truly original mind. This, along with her sensitivity and keen listening skills, translated into a capability for gently lifting a person up should one find oneself drifting downward. Over time, her Land Park home became a "Grand Central Station" of friends from every walk of life and age group. Meg herself shone in every gathering with her humour and her repartee. After spending her early life where she was born in Lincolnshire, England, Meg earned her B.S. degree from the London School of Economics, her Post Graduate degree in Child Care from Nottingham University, studied Criminology at Cambridge, and was awarded a Fulbright to the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Work in 1960 that brought her to the U.S. Thereafter she was delegate to the United Nations to observe social services in Greece. Meg then traveled the world. She found her way to Sacramento as a Casework Consultant for Family Services. In 1966-69 she was Regional Director and Research Associate for Legally Reported Child Abuse for Brandeis University, traveling to 17 states as a field director. She then returned to California to become a Marriage, Family and Child Counselor. Meg again traveled the world, drove her MG sports car with the top down, attended the ballet, the theatre and the philharmonic, recited poetry, served Bombay Sapphire, and showed up for exercise and Tai Chi Chi at Hart Center where a large framed picture of her hangs on the wall. Our brilliant Meg, with the twinkle in her eyes, leaves behind Rosie and Kitty, nieces and nephews in England, along with friends and neighbors too numerous to name. A light went out, and a light perpetually shines. A celebration of life is planned for March 15, 3-6 pm at Lucca Restaurant, 1615 J Street.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2020

