July 8, 1990 November 21, 2018 Megan sadly and tragically was taken from us much too soon. During her all too brief twenty-eight-year life, she brightened us with her smile, wrapped us in her warm hugs, and loved us with her big heart. Megan leaves behind a heart-broken family her father Malcolm Carling-Smith and his girlfriend Elsa Ruiz-Duran, as well as her mother Marty Whitlow Peck and stepfather Scott Peck, and her sister Marisa Carling-Smith. She also leaves behind her Aunt Heather Carling-Smith, and cousins Allison Dewitt and Colin Dewitt (her dear cousin Eric Henager predeceased her), Aunt Debbie and Uncle Gene Vander Plaats, cousin Beth Vander Plaats and her partner Erik Wilczewski, and cousin Danny Vander Plaats and his wife Michelle. Megan also had a special bond with her grandmother Vivian Whitlow, and her Uncle Paul Whitlow. Her extended family includes great aunts and great uncles and second cousins. Megan graduated from Rosemont High School, and later studied to be a Nursing Assistant at Shasta Junior College, followed with earning her California certificate as a CNA. She worked as an in-home health assistant and found she had the right skills, disposition and caring heart to be very good at it. A few years after earning her CNA, she studied phlebotomy and medical assisting at MTI College, and earned her California certificates in those subjects. But she continued with in-home health care because she really enjoyed it. When Megan talked about the work she did with her various clients, you could tell she liked taking care of them and building good relationships with them. Animals knew they had a friend in Megan, and she loved them all. There were the dogs, Valentina, Sarah and Sallie. And the cats Mel, Alley, Sassy, Lily, Sammy, Ellie and Gibbs. The rabbits were Dot and Patches, and several guinea pigs. Megan was such a sweet and generous spirit, and there was always room for another pet. Her mom learned to stop going to shelters with Megan because not once did they return empty-handed. All friends and family are welcome to share in a memorial service to honor Megan on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 2:00 4:00 at Effie Yeaw Nature Center, 2850 San Lorenzo Way, Carmichael. Light refreshments will be provided. Please wear something casual and colorful for the occasion to lift our spirits and to reflect on Megan's sweet life. In remembrance, donations may be made to organizations working to fight domestic abuse and violence.

