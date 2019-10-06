Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Megan Lee Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Megan Lee Brown passed away at the family home in Rocklin on Friday, September 13th, with her loved ones by her side, after an eight-year struggle with breast cancer. She never gave up fighting for recovery, but God decided she had suffered enough. Megan was born in Sacramento, raised and lived in Rocklin for most of her life. She was creative, inquisitive, compassionate, passionate about nature and animals, particularly cats. She leaves her 'babies' Bookie, Baby and Gracie for others to love, preceded on this earth by her beloved Meha and Samy. She is survived by her parents, Lawrence and Mary Brown, her sister, advocate and confidant, Katie Valdivia, her brother-in-law, Pedro, and her niece and nephew, Olivia and Pedro. She also leaves her Aunt Paulette and Uncle Tim and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her four grandparents and her Uncle Jim and Aunt Lita. Other survivors include her foreign exchange brothers, David, Ari, Kurt, Peter and Fredrik and her caring and supportive friend, Brett, going back to her teens in their neighborhood, sharing a lifelong advocacy and curiosity for nature, and, especially, cats. We are particularly grateful for the compassionate and expert care and treatment provided by Dr. Mili Arora and her Oncology team at U.C Davis Medical Center and the caring ladies at the U.C.Davis Infusion Center in Rocklin. Their care, expertise and encouragement were motivation and support for Megan's continued battle. May they continue to move forward toward a breast cancer cure. Memorial contributions can be made to Field Haven Feline Center, 2759 Ironwood Lane, Lincoln, CA, 95645, the Placer County SPCA, 1480 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn, CA, 95603, or an animal rescue organization of your choice. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 11:00 am at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 124 Orange Street, Auburn, CA. Reception to follow.

