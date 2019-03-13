Mei Wan Wong

Passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. She is survived by her children Gordon, Benny (Cheryl), Lily (Barry), & Henry (Marlene), 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A Viewing will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00am at George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers, 2691 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento. A Memorial Service will begin at 10:30am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2019
