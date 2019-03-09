Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melanie Anne LeGate Kuhnel. View Sign

Melanie Anne LeGate Kuhnel passed away on March 2, 2019 at the age of 78. Melanie was born on December 10, 1940 in Sacramento, CA as the first born child to Alvis LeGate and Norlene Whitley. She attended Trinity Lutheran School, and later Kit Carson Junior High and Sacramento High School all in Sacramento, before graduating from Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley. CA. Melanie is survived by her daughters Leslie (Paul), Martha (Clifford), and Rebecca (Lloyd), her sons Steven (Shannon) and Joshua (Becca), her husband Ron Kuhnel, brothers Spencer (Andrine), Lawson (Claire), and Chris (Jean), sister Celeste (Dave), her Aunt, Anita Whitley, many grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Alvis and Norlene, and her brother Alvis (Sharon). Services will be held at the Jefferson Community Center, 1000 B Street in Eureka. CA at 10 AM on Sunday, March 10th with a reception to follow. Graveside services will be held later that day at 2:30 PM at the Ferndale Cemetery located on Ocean Avenue, two blocks east of Main Street in Ferndale. CA. Arrangements are by Sanders Funeral Home. Remembrances should be to the Eureka Heritage Society, P.O. Box 1534, Eureka, CA 95502-1534, or sent to the family home at 1604 G ST, Eureka, CA 95501.

