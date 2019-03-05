Wife of James Murphy. Daughter of Harvey and Aileen McDaniel. Survived by James Murphy, sister Karla, brother David. Born in Maryville, TN, raised and schooled in Ill., Taiwan, Colorado, Ore., Madrid, Spain. Preceded in death by Harvey, sister Delanie, and brother Carlton. All she wanted in life was love and happiness for her home and family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melanie K. McDaniel-Murphy.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 5, 2019