Melanie Haiduk Stradan of West Sacramento, CA was born on 5/29/1941 & died of metastatic breast cancer on 7/27/2019. She is survived by her daughter, Shannon & son-in-law Steve, & the Staffords Brenda, Bill, Ashley & Danny. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian & Frank, & her Uncle, William Franklin. She retired from the State of California, OES. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sacramento SPCA in her memory. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2019
