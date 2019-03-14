Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba Darlene Taylor. View Sign

Melba Darlene Taylor of Redwood Valley died Thursday March 07 08:20Am at age 84. Mrs. Taylor was born Jan. 20, 1935 1:05am Guymon Oklahoma to Truman McMillin and Elsie McMillin (Later Tucker). She lived in Sedalia, MO for 18 years. Melba attended Smith Cotton High School, receiving a diploma. When the family moved to Sacramento she landed a job in 1953 at McClellan Air Force Base. After working for 34 years she retired in 1987. She was preceded in death by her first husband Carl Connell Jr. Second husband Oscar Taylor Jr (the love of her life). Parents, sister Doris Carson. Survivors include; son Steven Taylor, sisters Carol Pena (John), Mary Fisher and Letha Desimone (Richard) and brother John McMillin (Cheryl). Sister, Ellen Vick (John). Grandchildren: Trevor (Cassie), Tristin, Devlin, Jaden and great grandchild due in August 2019. She was an Angel on earth, now she is an Angel in heaven. We will love her forever A Celebration of Melba Potluck Friday 3/15/2019 3:30 PM Freedom Park North Highland Park

