Melva Jean Lowder (nee White) passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the age of 91. Melva was born March 22, 1928, to Fred and Fleeta Mae White in a farmhouse in rural Rucker, Missouri. After graduating a straight 'A' high school student in nearby Columbia, Melva enrolled in 1946 at the University of Missouri. In 1947, she met fellow student James (Jim) Kenneth Lowder, just back from WWII. They shortly married, and an adventure together began that lasted until Jim's death over three decades later. Melva and Jim were briefly partners in a small business in Columbia when, to their surprise, the US Air Force recalled Jim for the Korean War. They made the Air Force their career. As a military officer's wife and mother of four boys, Melva traveled the United States and the world with Jim on numerous assignments, all while being the constant support and presence for their growing brood of boys. Following Jim's Air Force retirement after 28 years, Melva entered the real estate business. She eventually opened and operated a successful family-own real estate brokerage that thrived for years. Melva was considered an ace saleswoman, earning industry accolades. Upon Jim's passing in 1982, Melva continued in real estate until the late 1980s when she retired to enjoy family, travels, bridge playing and teaching, and other pursuits. Melva had an easy disposition, a sharp wit, great initiative, and a robust sense of adventure. Even as a young mother, she trained to be a pilot and completed a solo flight in her twenties. Melva had many friends, and in retirement she traveled extensively with them. She was closely involved with the Sacramento chapter of the Widowed Persons Association of California, of which Melva served as President. Melva was predeceased by her parents, her brother Robert, her husband Jim, her eldest son James, Jr., and her grandson Jimmie. She is survived by her son Mark and his wife Judy, her son Gregg and wife Annette, her son Lyle and wife Lisa, and Tom Fashinell and his wife Kathleen, who she was very close to and considered treasured members of her family. Melva is survived by their children, numerous grandchildren, and multiple great-grandchildren. She is missed by all. A private graveside service will be held for family members on Thursday, July 25, at Mount Vernon Cemetery.

