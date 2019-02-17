Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melva Joy Hill. View Sign

Melva Hill passed away at the hospital on February 10, 2019 surrounded by family. Melva was born and raised in Garden City, Kansas and after high school she went to Omaha, NB to attend airline school. After graduation she moved to Denver, CO where she met the love of her life, Garvin Hill. After a three month courtship, they married and moved to Sacramento, CA where they shared 61 years. She worked at Sears as a bookkeeper until her daughter Erin was born. Then she poured herself into being the best Mom she could be. Melva loved reading, sewing, and gardening. Later in life, she and Garvin enjoyed traveling, friends and family. She adored her two grandsons, Alex and Michael. She is survived by her devoted husband Garvin, daughter Erin Deaner (Dave), grandsons Alex and Michael and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Edith Herrington, brother Gary Herrington and sister Crystal Noell. Funeral services: 11:00 am, Tuesday 2/19, 2019 at East Lawn Sierra Hills, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento.

5757 Greenback Lane

Sacramento , CA 95841

