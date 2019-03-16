March 8, 2019 Melvin Brock Marshall (The Tree King) passed away at Sutter General Hospital on March 8, 2019. He was born in French Camp, CA and in the first part of his life he owned Mel's Tree Service, and the second half of his life owned Sacramento Flag Works. He is survived by his loyal friend Jimbo, brothers: Louis (Marlene) Figone and Clifford (Yvonne) Horst, 5 children and great grandchildren, Laurance and Allison Gaines. His memorial service will be held at East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park and Mortuary, 9189 E. Stockton Blvd. in Elk Grove on March 19, 2019. There will be a viewing at 1:00 preceding the 2:00 funeral service.
East Lawn Elk Grove
9189 Stockton Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 732-2031
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 16, 2019