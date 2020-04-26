Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin "Mike" Cruse. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Daddy, Melvin "Mike" Cruse, passed away peacefully at Regency Place on April 7th. He was 97 years old. Born to Ross and Frances Cruse on 3-23-23 in Stockton, CA, he joined his big brother Bill. He grew up in Stockton, Fresno, Lodi and Sacramento and attended Grant Union High School. At 19, he enlisted to serve his country in WWII. He served with the 852nd Aviation Engineers Battalion attached to the 9th Division of the Army Air Force and attained the rank of Corporal. He drove a jeep for his captain. Their basic job was to build and repair runways and field buildings. They served first at Harrington Field in England, later in France, Belgium and Germany. His battalion marched into Berlin when Germany fell. He came back to Sacramento in 1945. He met and married Ruth Marie Wortell in 1946 and 2 daughters were born to them: Michele Anne (Cason) and Marcia Joy (Wulff). Daddy was a family man, a wonderful father and husband. Our home was warm and full of love. They attended all our activities, encouraging and working along side of us in all we did. They welcomed all our friends in our home and hosted many parties for us and our friends. He joined the Sacramento City Police Department in 1948 and was a motorcycle officer for most of his career. For many years they had an auxiliary motorcycle drill team that he enjoyed. He served as a warrant officer for his last years with the department. He was proud that he only had to unholster his duty gun one time, during a hostage situation, and did not have to shoot. He retired in March of 1978 at 55 with 30 years of service. In retirement he and Mom toured Spain for a month with friends, traveled the western US in their truck and fifth wheel and traveled and fished in their cabin cruiser on the Delta. She passed away after 38 years of marriage. He married Alice "Mickey" Ersland in 1983. They built a home at Rancho Murieta, and traveled in the fifth wheel with a camper club around California. He married Dorothy "Dottie" Dresbach in 1994. They enjoyed traveling across country and took several cruises in their years together. In their later years, they moved to Regency Place and enjoyed making new friends and taking part in the activities. He is survived by daughters: Michele, Marcia and Kathy Kenney Frank-who was like a daughter to him; grand children: Patricia Cason Leach (Dale), Michael Cason (Dolly), Chris Wulff (Erika) and Andy Wulff (Melissa) ; nieces: Lynn and Chanel Brown; step children: Anthony Ersland, John Dresbach (Eva), and Elaine Dresbach Scanlon (Carl); and 3 generations of grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bill, wife Ruth; sons in law: Mike Wulff and Bob Cason; wife Mickey; wife Dottie; step son Dugan Ersland; step grand childen: Erika Ersland and Eric Ersland. We would like to give a special thank you to Regency Place Assisted Living for the love and care they gave Daddy his last years. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to: Widows and Orphans Aid Association of the Sacramento Police Department, 5770 Freeport Blvd, suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95822. Daddy supported this organization for over 70 years. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

