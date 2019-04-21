Melvin Douglas "Doug" Ball, 78, of Friant, CA peacefully passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Folsom, CA. Doug is survived by his son Joshua Ball and wife Erin of El Dorado Hills, CA, his brother Warren Ball of Fresno, CA, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his son Jacob Ball and his parents Willis and Hellen Ball. Doug dedicated his career to the Bureau of Reclamation where he served as a microbiologist. Throughout his life, he worked hard for his family and dedicated endless time to his passions. He will be remembered for his tenacity, generosity, and his beautiful blue eyes.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 21, 2019