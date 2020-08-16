1/
Melvin L. Hollis Sr.
April 15 1926 - August 6 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graduated from McClatchy High 1944. Joined USMC and served in the Pacific Theater and China during WWII. Leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Miller of 70 years, two children, Mel Jr. (Karen) and Jane, grandson, Caleb, and great granddaughter, Annabelle. His granddaughter, Andrea Carroll (Cody), has welcomed him to Heaven to celebrate with old family and friends. We will miss his wit, passion for golf, gardening, and Asian cooking...especially on Christmas Eve!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
I worked many years with Mel at Safeway. He was always a pleasure to be with. My sincere sympathy to his family
Paul Grose
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved