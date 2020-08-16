Graduated from McClatchy High 1944. Joined USMC and served in the Pacific Theater and China during WWII. Leaves behind his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Miller of 70 years, two children, Mel Jr. (Karen) and Jane, grandson, Caleb, and great granddaughter, Annabelle. His granddaughter, Andrea Carroll (Cody), has welcomed him to Heaven to celebrate with old family and friends. We will miss his wit, passion for golf, gardening, and Asian cooking...especially on Christmas Eve!



