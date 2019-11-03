Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Planchon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin L. Planchon was born on April 15, 1932 and passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley; parents, Edith and Herbert Planchon; and brother and sister-in-law Clifford and Elene Planchon. Mel is survived by his son Tony Planchon (Sharon), grandsons Matthew Planchon (Tiffany) and Stephen Planchon. Mel, affectionately known as "funny great papa", is also survived by three loving great grandsons, Landon, Lance and Clayton Planchon. Mel was born in San Francisco, California and moved to Sacramento where he attended grammar school and graduated from Sacramento High School. He married the love of his life Shirley and spent over 36 years together. Mel served in the Navy during the Korean war and when he returned he started a career as a barber. He was eventually able to barter and trade for a chair and equipment and was able to open his own barbershop for over 20 years. Mel worked for the U.S. Post Office for 20 years as a mechanic and he retired in 1993. Mel was an avid golfer and played with couples and men's clubs from Swallows Nest, Campus Commons, Cordova and Bradshaw Ranch. He had 13 holes in one, a feat that most golfers never get to experience even once! He taught his two grandsons to play golf at a very young age and they both use golf as part of their professions to this day. Mel played golf every day at Bradshaw Ranch right up until the end of his life. He will be missed terribly by all of his family and friends but we know he has a standing tee time every day with Shirley and all of his buddies. Per Mel's wishes, internment will be private.

