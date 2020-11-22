Melvin Ponta
November 19, 1929 - November 17, 2020
Citrus Heights, California - On November 17, 2020, two days before his ninety-first birthday, Melvin (Mel) Ponta left behind his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Marcella Ponta. Mel and Marcella began dating while attending Downieville, CA High School and subsequently attended and graduated from Placer Junior College and Sacramento State College. Both later became teachers in San Juan Unified School District in Sacramento County.
Shortly after embarking on his career in education, Mel was drafted by the US Army and served two years in the Signal Corps during the Korean Conflict. Marcella spent much of that time with him at Camp San Luis Obispo, CA and at Camp Gordon, GA. Upon returning to Sacramento they resumed their careers in education and Mel became an elementary school principal. While so employed, he earned his master's degree in school administration and was selected as a teacher recruiter for the district when the need for additional teachers arose.
Additionally, Mel spent nearly thirty years as a reserve deputy sheriff in Sierra County, where his primary duties were maritime patrols on several of the county's high mountain lakes. He was an Eagle Scout whom, having been raised the mountains, was an avid and skilled outdoorsman, and was known to many as "Mountain Goat." Among other organizations, he was a member of the local fish and game commission, and was an active member of the local chapter of the Native Sons of the Golden West.
Mel was the consummate gentleman - a gifted leader and mentor to those who worked with him or for him. Even in the often difficult roles as a school principal and deputy sheriff in a small jurisdiction, he was admired for his fair-minded manner and problem-solving ability.
In addition to his wife Marcella, Mel leaves behind a brother, Andrew Ponta; a son, John Ponta (Dolly); a daughter, Juliane Deary (Tim); a grandson, Tyler Deary (Lauren); a granddaughter, Shelby Deary; and a great-granddaughter, Grace Deary.
Funeral services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
.