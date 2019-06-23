Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Roland Rieger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin (Mel) Roland Rieger passed away peacefully during the night of June 19. He was 91. Mel was born in Akaska, South Dakota on January 4, 1928 to Magdalena (Shauer) of North Dakota and Christian Rieger of Russia. Mel was the youngest of five children, the older four being sisters who doted on their baby brother. All sisters predeceased Mel: Esther (Kenneth) Fiskum, Ramona (Robert) Atherton, Hilda Hansen, and Selma (Frank) White. In the early '30s, all seven of them piled into the family car, which was then loaded onto the back of a flatbed truck, and rode in it all the way to California. They settled in Sacramento. As a youngster, Mel would work odd jobs and loved telling stories of picking hops in Sloughhouse, California. Melvin attended local Sacramento schools and graduated from Sacramento High School in 1947. He began working with cars at an early age and found work driving a tow truck, doing auto body repair, and working at Vandenberg Motors (then on Alhambra Boulevard, in Sacramento). His children loved when he took them to look at Mr. Vandenberg's Christmas Display in the window of the motor company each year. Eventually, he was recruited by State Farm Insurance to be a claims adjuster and spent the remainder of his working years with the company. He retired in 1988. In the summer of 1953, Mel met a beautiful single mother named Margaret Crotteau. He didn't stand a chance: She asked him to dance and called him the next day. He swears he didn't even give her his number she looked it up in the phone book. Marge and Mel were married in a double ceremony with his sister, Ramona, and her husband, Robert, on December 11, 1953. Marge predeceased Mel in 1999. In addition to his beloved adopted daughter Patricia (James) Branham, Mel and Marge had five more children: Christian (Vogene) Rieger, Melanie (Marc) Hughes, Lisa Rieger, Timothy (Katrina) Rieger and Randi (Brian) Woods. All told, Mel was a proud Papa of 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and enjoyed every family event that came his way: cookouts, recitals, swim competitions, ball games, and more. He and Marge loved dancing together, often to the country music of the 50s, 60s and 70s (of which his knowledge was encyclopedic). Mel leaves behind his 6 children; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his loving niece, Sharon Howell; his nephew, Ronald Fiskum; his nephew and namesake, Melvin White; and Melvin's father, Frank White. His family would also like to acknowledge their appreciation for his devoted friend Eleanor Lambert. Mel will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento next to his beloved Marge, with whom he longed to be reunited. Funeral services are private.

