Mendy Hope Kincheloe Toomey (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Service Information
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA
95241
(209)-334-9613
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mendy Hope Kincheloe Toomey entered into rest on November 13, 2019 in Stockton. Mendy was born in Texas. Mendy will be missed by all. Mendy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald; her son John and sister, Ann Sisson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Eligae; brothers Eligae, Marcus and Leo. A private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the for research. On-line Guestbook at record.net. Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.