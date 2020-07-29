1/1
Mercedes (Mercy) Arellano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mercedes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on May 6, 1939, Mercy passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 81. Mercy was preceded in death by her parents, 5 siblings, husband Miguel (Mikey), and daughter Grace Tomlinson; she is survived by Teresa, Elizabeth, Valerie, David, and 17 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Mercy loved working with crafts, gardening, laughing with her husband, taking trips with her sisters, and spending time with her grandchildren. Mercy was truly loved and will be dearly missed. May she rest in peace, free from pain in heaven with her family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved