Born on May 6, 1939, Mercy passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 81. Mercy was preceded in death by her parents, 5 siblings, husband Miguel (Mikey), and daughter Grace Tomlinson; she is survived by Teresa, Elizabeth, Valerie, David, and 17 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Mercy loved working with crafts, gardening, laughing with her husband, taking trips with her sisters, and spending time with her grandchildren. Mercy was truly loved and will be dearly missed. May she rest in peace, free from pain in heaven with her family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store