Meredith Lynn Callahan

September 18, 2020

Fair Oaks, California - Meredith was born in Hydro, Oklahoma, in 1939. In September 1972 she married the love of her life F. Michael Callahan. The couple moved to Fair Oaks in 1978 where they were members of First Baptist Church of Fair Oaks for over 40 years.

Over the years, Meredith worked in the optical field, cosmetics, and was a mortgage broker and realtor. Whatever she did, she was always looking for ways to help or bring joy to others.

Her passions included orchids, traveling the world with Michael, her church, music, choirs, and a special love for young families and babies. There was rarely a time that a baby passed by that Meredith did not stop and talk to, or smile with, or ask to hold, that baby. She loved babies.

She left her fingerprints on countless hearts with her infectious love, laughter, smile, and love for Jesus. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of life will be held at 11am, Saturday, October 24th 2020, at First Baptist Church of Fair Oaks, 4401 San Juan Ave, Fair Oaks CA, 95628.

In Liew of flowers, and in memory of Meredith's love for children, a contribution can be made to the children's and AWANA ministries at First Baptist Church of Fair Oaks at the address above.





