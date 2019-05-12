Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merle-Ann Helen Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

4/16/2019 The family of Merle-Ann H. Brown invite her friends, and co-workers to celebrate her "most wonderful life", June 22nd (Saturday) from noon to 4pm at 239 Candlewood Court in El Dorado Hills, CA. Merle-Ann was born on October 17, 1936 in Chicago, IL., to Burt and Helen Widmann, and was raised by her maternal grandparents Guy and Helen Henderson. The family is sorry to announce that Merle-Ann passed away on the morning of April 16, 2019, after courageously battling cancer and heart issues. She left behind 2 brothers, Vince Coupe' of Joplin, MO., and Herb Coupe' of Broken Arrow, OK. She will be missed by her 4 children, Allan Brown (Christine) of Rocklin, CA., Jeffrey Brown (Julie) of Philadelphia, PA., Larry Brown (Janna) of Folsom, CA., and Lorraine Margolin (Barry) of Phoenix, AZ. She also had 9 grand children, Christopher Brown, Jessica Johnson (Daniel), Katie Caswell (Michael), Taylor Brown, Alexandra Kuzcynski-Brown (Adam), Tony Brown (Heather), Olivia Brown, Zach Margolin (Alexandra), Sarah Margolin-Ross (Robert) and 7 great grand children. Merle-Ann spent her adult life raising her children and working in Medical records, before retiring in 2014 from Mercy San Juan Hospital. Once retired, she enjoyed tending to her plants, lunch with her fellow retirees, and spending time with her grand children and great grand children. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the or .

4/16/2019 The family of Merle-Ann H. Brown invite her friends, and co-workers to celebrate her "most wonderful life", June 22nd (Saturday) from noon to 4pm at 239 Candlewood Court in El Dorado Hills, CA. Merle-Ann was born on October 17, 1936 in Chicago, IL., to Burt and Helen Widmann, and was raised by her maternal grandparents Guy and Helen Henderson. The family is sorry to announce that Merle-Ann passed away on the morning of April 16, 2019, after courageously battling cancer and heart issues. She left behind 2 brothers, Vince Coupe' of Joplin, MO., and Herb Coupe' of Broken Arrow, OK. She will be missed by her 4 children, Allan Brown (Christine) of Rocklin, CA., Jeffrey Brown (Julie) of Philadelphia, PA., Larry Brown (Janna) of Folsom, CA., and Lorraine Margolin (Barry) of Phoenix, AZ. She also had 9 grand children, Christopher Brown, Jessica Johnson (Daniel), Katie Caswell (Michael), Taylor Brown, Alexandra Kuzcynski-Brown (Adam), Tony Brown (Heather), Olivia Brown, Zach Margolin (Alexandra), Sarah Margolin-Ross (Robert) and 7 great grand children. Merle-Ann spent her adult life raising her children and working in Medical records, before retiring in 2014 from Mercy San Juan Hospital. Once retired, she enjoyed tending to her plants, lunch with her fellow retirees, and spending time with her grand children and great grand children. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the or . Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 12, 2019

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

